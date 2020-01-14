Victoria Beckham melts hearts in new video with daughter Harper at family home

Victoria Beckham is a doting mum to her four children and shared a glimpse into her close relationship with daughter Harper, eight, on Tuesday night in a new video posted on her Instagram Stories. The former Spice Girl was filming her little girl's science project on the living room floor, and Harper was heard explaining how it was made in the background of the footage. The fashion designer then asked Harper how long it had taken her to complete the project, to which she replied: "Five minutes," before bursting out laughing. Victoria also started laughing, and replied: "Five minutes? More like five days!"

Victoria Beckham shared a video of Harper explaining her school project

Although Victoria and her husband David Beckham have demanding jobs, they are incredibly hands-on parents and make sure that one of them is always present at home while the other is working. The celebrity couple also take it in turns to do the school run, which they have got back into the swing of following the Christmas break. During the holidays, the Beckhams made their most of their time together, and spent New Year's Eve at their country home in the Cotswolds, before heading off to Morocco for some winter sun ahead of the new school term.

Harper is now back to school following the Christmas break

While there is no doubt that the Beckham family live an incredibly privileged lifestyle, David and Victoria are adamant that their children will stay grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

