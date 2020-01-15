The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about how quickly Prince Louis is growing up, as she and Prince William visited Bradford on Wednesday. After stops at City Hall and the MyLahore restaurant, William and Kate’s final stop of the day was one of Bradford’s Khidmat Centres, which help vulnerable members of the community.

The couple joined a session supported by Better Start Bradford, which delivers over 20 projects to pregnant women and families with children under the age of four. William and Kate met locals, who have completed the ‘Older Yet Wiser’ course, a workshop for grandparents who have child-caring responsibilities for their grandchildren.

The Cambridges at Trooping the Colour last summer

Jo and Ian Broadbent have full time care of their six-year-old granddaughter and have completed the course. Jo tells HELLO!: "Kate obviously has a great interest in early years development, she’s quite knowledgeable about it, she referred to some of the tools and techniques we learnt about on the course. I asked how her children were. Kate said Louis had started to tell her 'Mummy, I'm balancing' and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She's obviously very proud of her children."

Louis, who turns two in April, was last seen in public as the Cambridges drove to the Queen;s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in December. Kensington Palace also released a new photo of William, George, Charlotte and Louis on Christmas Day, taken by Kate at the couple’s country home, Anmer Hall in the summer.

William and Kate were treated to a sing-a-long from the Little Dots workshop, which uses music and play to help children's development, with the Duchess showing off her maternal side as she scooped up 18-month-old Sorayah Ahmad and danced with the tot.

Kate with 18-month-old Sorayah in Bradford

Sorayah's grandmother Maryiam Ahmad, who has completed the 'Older Yet Wiser' course, tells HELLO!: "I almost started crying, it was very, very emotional. Kate was joining in with the nursery rhymes and dancing with Sorayah."

The Duchess also met a group of women who were midway through crocheting. While chatting to them, Kate opened up about her own experiences with knitting, and admitted that she had experienced a mishap shortly after eldest child George was born in 2013. She told them: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."

