Kim Kardashian gives rare insight into relationship with Kanye West as she reveals his most romantic gesture The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may be a reality star, but not everything in her life is in the public eye, including her relationship with husband Kanye West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star prefers to keep this private and as a result the Follow God singer rarely appears on the show. But on Sunday, the mother-of-four gave an incredible insight into just how thoughtful Kanye is after sharing a photo on Instagram of one of the presents he had bought her. Kim explained that the award-winning hitmaker had transformed a text he had sent her onto a vintage Cartier necklace. The text read: "This your life, married with four kids, get people out of jail, cover of Vogue, go to church every week with your family, dreams come true."

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the necklace Kanye West had bought her

Alongside the photo of the necklace, Kim gushed: "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts." Many of Kim's fans were quick to comment about Kanye's incredible present buying skills, with one writing: "Kanye has such a way with words," while another wrote: "Kanye is the best husband ever. You are so lucky Kim." A third added: "This is actually so sweet. Love, love, love."

The original text message Kanye had sent his wife

Kim and Kanye tied the knot on 24 May 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in front of celebrity guests including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jaden Smith and Alexander Wang. The happy couple chose to renew their vows in front of their close friends and family in October 2019, shortly after the arrival of their fourth child, Psalm. For the occasion, Kim looked stunning in a white dress, and the star shared photos from the day on social media. However, she decided against filming the occasion for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, allowing for the family to enjoy the day in privacy. She said during an episode of the reality show: "I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here. It'll just be really sweet, and I'm excited that everyone is coming over. We want to keep it really personal and it's private for us."

The Kardashian-West family have not long come back from their skiing trip in Wyoming, where they spent New Year's Eve. They are now getting ready to celebrate Chicago's birthday on Wednesday. The little girl will be turning two, and last week Kim shared a sweet video of herself asking her daughter what kind of birthday cake she wanted for her special day. After Chicago told her mum that she wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake, Kim asked her followers on Twitter to help her with inspiration, ensuring that her little girl gets the best birthday cake out there.

