There is no denying that Kim Kardashian has the cutest children, and the doting mum recently shared a photo on Instagram of her youngest daughter Chicago, which had been taken during the family's trip to Japan late last year. And while the majority of the star's fans were quick to comment on just how sweet the 23-month-old looked in the photo, others were divided by the outfit Kim had dressed her little girl in. Chicago was wearing an oversized denim jacket, grey sweatpants and trainers, and the star's followers questioned why she wasn't wearing something that fitted properly. "Her clothes never fit right," one wrote, while another commented: "Very cute but her clothes look a bit big." A third commented: "Way too beautiful to be dressing her as a boy."

Kim and her husband Kanye West are renowned for their love of athleisure wear, and their children are often dressed in the same style as their parents. And while she has a legion of fans that like to replicate her looks, the rest of Kim's famous family have previously teased her for her sense of style. In a recently episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw the family all dress up as one another, Kourtney Kardashian – who was pretending to be Kim, said: "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists to put me in sweats and leggings."

Kim is a doting mum to her four children

Kim and Kanye's love of style has rubbed off on their oldest daughter North West, who is often pictured wearing fashion-forward outfits that she has put together herself. The little girl even self-styled herself for the family's trip to Japan, and Kim revealed that the six-year-old had custom-made outfits which she had designed herself. Sharing photos of North's ensembles on Instagram, the mother-of-four explained: "My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric storers and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. she's having fun and I am so happy she's so expressive."

As well as daughters Chicago and North, Kim and Kanye are also parents to sons Saint, four, and Psalm, seven months. The doting parents enjoyed spending quality time with their children over the Christmas holidays, spending the festive season at home in LA before going off to their country home in Wyoming, where they saw in the New Year.

