Love Island's Jack Fincham announces he has welcomed first child

Love Island star Jack Fincham has announced that he has welcomed a baby girl called Blossom. The 28-year-old shared the news on Instagram, where he uploaded a sweet photo of himself cradling his newborn.

Jack added that although he is normally very open about his life, he had chosen to keep the fact that his first child was on the way private, in order to "prepare for this new responsibility".

He added that the arrival of little Blossom is the best thing that has ever happened to him, and thanked his family, friends, and the mother of his daughter – who Jack is not in a relationship with. The identity of Blossom's mother is unknown, and the birth of his daughter comes ten months after Jack's split from fellow Love Island star Dani Dyer.

The star's full post read: "I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye... which I will forever be grateful for. However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever."

He continued: "This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl's mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great."

Jack concluded: "I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020."

