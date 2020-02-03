Inside the BAFTAs after party: From A-List arrivals to the incredible interiors HELLO! Was there to soak up the atmosphere

It was a night to remember at the BAFTAs held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening. With royalty in attendance provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as huge Hollywood names such as Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Robert De Niro, it certainly was a grand night to celebrate all the film industry's biggest achievements of the past year.

But the glitz and glamour didn't finish after the final award was presented at the Royal Albert Hall, the elite movie stars went on to the formal dinner and official BAFTA after-party at the Grosvenor Hotel Park Lane, which was sponsored by American Airlines, where the celebrations continued well into the early hours.

Driven in private cars from the Royal Albert Hall, the A-Listers arrived at the Grosvenor Park Lane to enjoy the lavish three-course dinner on the menu, from which guests could choose either a meat or vegan option. Leading Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix, Supporting Actress Nominee Florence Pugh and a whole host of other stars were all photographed arriving at the Grosvenor before heading in to dinner.

Leading Actor winner, Joaquin Phoenix, arriving at the Grosvenor Hotel dinner and party

Dishes included: Caraway-infused carrot salad, with celeriac moutabel; thyme-basted Shropshire chicken, chestnut mushroom barely with a ballotine of Potash Farm walnuts; and for dessert, guests were treated to Yorkshire rhubarb fool, with a pear sphere and preserved raspberry jelly, meringue, toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

After feasting on the delicious courses, guests were then ushered through to the Ballroom of the Grosvenor hotel to enjoy dancing (the 70s disco set went down very well), more food and free-flowing drinks. Guests were greeted with Taittinger champagne on arrival, with the option of alcohol-free cocktails, and a dessert table to rival any high-end patisserie.

Given that a major theme for the BAFTAs this year was sustainability – many big names on the red carpet including the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore old dresses in line with this pledge – the interiors of the ballroom matched perfectly. The eco-friendly theme was reinforced by the botanic decorations that adorned the bars, mint-infused cocktails and mocktails, and mini gazeebo style seating arrangements, decorated with plants and flowers.

Many well-known faces attended the party to enjoy mingling with nominees and winners, including award-winning singer and judge on The Voice Kids Pixie Lott, alongside her model fiancé Oliver Cheshire, Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock, and influencer and writer Jim Chapman.

Pixie, who is due to marry her fiancé Oliver this year, spoke to HELLO! at the party and revealed it was the couple's first Film BAFTA attendance. "This is our first film BAFTAs so we are having a fabulous night," the singer said. On her highlight of the night, Pixie said: "Definitely Renee Zellweger, I love her, I'm a big fan of hers." She continued: "I've got so many [more of the films] to see! I really want to see 1917 and I also want to see Bombshell because I love the actresses in it. Someone on my table was in a film called Blue Story, so I really want to see that as well."

