Dua Lipa and Callum Turner look very smitten as they confirm romance at BAFTAs afterparty

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are the cool new couple on the celebrity scene, and we cannot get enough of this romance!

In newly-released pictures, the pop star, 28, and Hollywood actor, 34, appeared every inch the smitten lovebirds as they attended the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs afterparty at Annabel's on Sunday.

© Getty Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA afterparty on Sunday

Walking hand-in-hand and unable to take their eyes off each other, the hot new couple seemingly confirmed their romance as they made their first public outing at the star-studded bash.

After walking solo on the BAFTA red carpet just hours prior, Dua ditched her stunning red floor-length gown for an incredible sheer black lace dress. The sizzling number boasted delicate spaghetti straps and a bold feather trim, which was styled further with a dazzling choker and matching diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Both Dua and the Masters of the Air star Callum have been linked since the start of this year. Proving their relationship is going from strength to strength, the singer was pictured meeting the actor's mother on his birthday earlier this month.

© Getty Dua and Callum seen holding hands at the bash

In a recent interview, Dua opened up about her personal life, admitting she's had the same problems as many other women when it comes to men – so much so that her experience has inspired her new single.

"I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," she shared. "The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.'

"And like the best day-after debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."

Explaining the meaning of the song's title Training Season, she continued: "Although it's about that feeling when you're absolutely done with telling people – men specifically, in this case – how to date you right, it's also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.

© Dave Benett The singer looked stunning in a sheer black number

"I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in finding someone to grow with."

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Earlier on, Dua wowed in a beautiful red gown

In the past, Dua has dated Anwar Hadid, brother of models Gigi and Bella, and French film director Romain Gavras while Callum has been linked with The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.