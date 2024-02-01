Kaya Scodelario, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce lead the arrivals at the Vanity Fair Rising Star party

It was the party of all parties on Wednesday night when stars from across the film industry came together to celebrate the 2024 EE Rising Star Award nominees at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party.

The star-studded event took place at the recently opened hotspot, Pavyllon within The Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane, where guests celebrated the awards season in style ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18th February.

Among those in attendance included two of this year's EE Rising Star nominees Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde, alongside Micheal Ward, Big Zuu, Paloma Faith, Kaya Scodelario and The Crown's Ed McVey. Take a look at some of the photos from the night….

Sophie Wilde © Getty Sophie, who is famed for starring in Talk To Me, looked nothing short of sensational in a chic oversized blazer and flared trousers combo, which she styled further with leather boots and sunglasses. The actress is among this year's nominees, which also includes Fairplay's Phoebe Dynevor, Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi. The EE Rising Star Award celebrates new and emerging talent within the film industry who have captured the imagination of both the public and film industry alike.

Mia McKenna-Bruce © Getty Fellow nominee and How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce rocked an LBD with a sequin-adorned rose embellishment.



Ambika Mod © Getty This Is Going to Hurt actress Ambika Mod wowed in an ethereal white gown. Her appearance comes just days before she is set to appear in Netflix's One Day.

Kaya Scodelario © Getty Kaya, who is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The Gentlemen, wowed in leather knee-high boots and a black mini-dress that boasted short sleeves and a V-shaped neckline.

Rose Ayling-Ellis © Getty The former EastEnders star opted for a Clueless-inspired checked shorts co-ord.



Vernon Kay and daughter Phoebe © Getty Vernon, 49, looked handsome in a dark velvet blazer and black trousers, while his glamorous daughter Phoebe, 19, stunned in a strappy silver midi dress and embellished stilettos. A source told HELLO!: "It was sweet to see Vernon keep a watchful eye over his daughter. They seemed happy as they mingled with fellow guests. They spent the night chatting with new dad Joel Dommett and a glowing Emily Attack as well as Matt and Emma Willis. At one point, Matt even took pictures of the pair in front of the iconic BAFTA statue."

Katherine Ryan © Getty The TV star looked sensational in a black, floor-length gown with abstract low-cut detailing, adding dimension and style to the overall ensemble. Katherine, 40, accessorised with a cute, bronze handbag, open toe heeled sandals and sparkling jewellery. She polished off the look with her blonde locks styled in a razor-sharp bob. "We hardly ever get to go out," Katherine told HELLO!, before stating she had "so much fun" at the BAFTA pre-awards ceremony parties in previous years. "My daughter was the one who encouraged me to come out tonight in the hopes of spotting Jacob Elordi - where is he? We never go out, but we had to make a trip for this occasion. We're really enjoying ourselves, it's always such a good night."

Oti Mabuse © Getty New parents Oti and her husband Marius Iepure enjoyed a night off parenting duties, with the former Strictly dancing professional opting for a glitzy leggy mini dress.



Yasmin Finney © Getty Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney turned heads in a striking blue number.

Michael Dapaah and Kedar Williams-Stirling © Getty Actors Michael Dapaah and Kedar Williams-Stirling both stopped to pose for photos.



Paloma Faith and Maisie Williams © Getty Paloma Faith and Maisie Williams appeared to be in great spirits as they caught up at the party.

