Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on the stage, starring in the Broadway production Plaza Suite alongside her husband Matthew Broderick. The Sex and the City actress has been working incredibly hard, and has surprised her fans after revealing just how little time she gets for breaks. On Sunday, the mother-of-three shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, where the show is currently playing, and wrote in the caption that she was on her ten-minute break, something which is required by the union. One of the star's followers asked her in the comments section: "Ok, but oh my gosh, is ten minutes every hour really a thing?" to which Sarah responded: "It really is. We get a union enforced ten min break."

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed her working conditions

The actress has been sharing several photos from her time on the stage so far. After Boston, the play will come to Broadway in New York, where Sarah and Matthew live with their three children. The star has been responding to her fans who have been telling her that they have tickets to go and watch her. One person wrote to the actress on Instagram, saying: "We are planning an entire weekend in New York around coming to your play. Two couples coming to New York to see a couple in a play," to which Sarah responded: "Oh that's very sweet! See you soon! Safe travels." Another fan told the star: "Want to see your show so badly! Seeing you and your husband together would be a dream come true. I just can't pull off the cost right now. Hope it's going well so far." The mother-of-three replied: "Please know, there are rush and last min tickets/ pricing. I'm sure if you visit the Plaza Suite website they have details."

Sarah is currently starring in Broadway with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah has spent a lot of her early career on the stage, and was cast in the Broadway production of The Innocents when she was a child, which resulted in her family to relocate from Ohio to New Jersey so that she could fulfil her dream. She has also starred in The Sound of Music along with four of her siblings, and landed the lead role in the Broadway run of Annie in 1979. Other roles in Broadway include the Tony-Award nominated Once Upon a Mattress and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, also alongside her husband.

Sarah and Matthew with their three children

When she's not working, Sarah enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children, son James Wilkes, 17, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, ten. The Here and Now actress recently opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parent being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home." She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

