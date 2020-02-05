Princess Charlotte is following in Kate Middleton's footsteps, reveals proud dad Prince William Prince William spoke about his daughter during an engagement in south Wales on Tuesday

Princess Charlotte is just too cute! The young royal, four, was at the centre of her dad Prince William's thoughts on Tuesday as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out engagements in south Wales. People report that while greet well-wishers in The Mumbles, William told one lady, who had called out to the royal dad that Charlotte was her favourite, he replied: "Yes she is lovely – just like my wife." William spoke about his children on several occasions during the visit, and even gave an insight into the young royals' bedtime routine. When he spotted a young child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom during a visit to an ice cream parlour, William said: "I read this to our children all the time." He also joked that it had saved many bedtimes, revealing that he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature.

Prince William said that Princess Charlotte was 'lovely' like her mum Kate Middleton

As well as Charlotte, William and Kate are also parents to sons Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, 22 months. While their parents were in south Wales on Tuesday, George and Charlotte were at school at St Thomas's Battersea, while Louis would have stayed at home with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Kate and William often try to ensure that their engagements finish before their children go to bed, and have previously been seen arriving back to Kensington Palace on a helicopter, where George, Charlotte and Louis have been waiting outside to greet them.

Kate and William with their oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Both William and Kate are incredibly hands-on parents, and often talk about the activities they enjoy doing with their children. William has revealed that he likes playing football with George and Charlotte, while Kate encourages them to spend time outside. The Duchess also sweetly revealed in 2019 that her favourite pastime was spending time together with her family.

George and Charlotte were last seen out in public on Christmas Day, when they joined their parents on their first walkabout. Louis was too young to join them, but was being looked after by their nanny nearby. Charlotte delighted royal fans after being pictured hugging a woman in a wheelchair, who had given her a giant pink inflatable flamingo. She was even captured giving the Queen a curtsey as the royals left church.

