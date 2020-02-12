Kelvin Fletcher has left a sweet comment underneath wife Eliza Marsland's Instagram photo questioning her use of filters. On Wednesday, Eliza uploaded a stunning selfie of herself in a sound booth recording an advert, adding the caption: "When they ask: 'Can you make it extra huskier?' No problem! Here we go with the Valentine's adverts." The Strictly star was quick to reassure his wife that she doesn't need to use filters, hilariously commenting: "How many filters have you used here?! Come on you don’t even need one!"

It's been a dramatic week for the pair, after Kelvin was photographed on a night out with professional dancer Oti Mabuse on Friday at the Sanctum Soho Hotel in London. The mother-of-two unfollowed her husband of five years on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However, Eliza set the record straight on Tuesday, writing on Instagram: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

Kelvin left a comment on Eliza's selfie

That same day, the couple were pictured in a warm embrace as Eliza kissed Kelvin goodbye at a train station, proving that there was no bad blood between the pair. Kelvin, dressed in a flat cap and grey tweed jacket, could be seen wrapping his arms around his wife, as she leaned in for a kiss before driving away in her car.

The former Emmerdale star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife, and recently shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, revealing just how much he was missing them while on the Strictly live tour. He wrote: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family." A source has told HELLO!: "Kelvin is now back home with Elizabeth and the children after the busy tour."

