Matt Baker has revealed he is very much a lucky man after his wife Nicola Mooney made him the cutest breakfast on Valentine's Day. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday morning, The One Show host shared a snap of the heart-shaped toast covered in strawberry jam he devoured for breakfast. "My wife is the definition of this breakfast," the doting husband wrote across the image. The snap show Matt holding his food up against a sign, which read: "Breakfast. Everything you need to keep you going…"

The 42-year-old lives with his wife Nicola and their two young children, Molly and Luke, on a farm in Hertfordshire. Working at the farm is a family affair as the couple's children tend to get stuck in when it comes down to helping out with the daily chores. He previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

Meanwhile, Matt is set to leave The One Show on 31 March – although, it is not yet known what he will do afterwards. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

