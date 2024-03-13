Matt Baker's wife Nicola shares excitement as she celebrates new achievement

Matt Baker's wife Nicola has had a lot to celebrate recently, after welcoming a new furry family member and enjoying a special launch with her loved ones.

She had more good news to share this week, when she re-posted a snapshot to her Instagram Stories that showed her first book on sale at Sainsbury's, alongside bestselling children's authors Jacqueline Wilson and David Baddiel.

The mum-of-two is a physiotherapist-turned-author who released her children's book, Finding Hope, at the end of last month, following complimentary early reviews – and a lot of hype from her supportive husband!

The father-of-two shared his pride in his other half as he shared a video that showed him and Nicola going to see her book be printed.

Taking to Instagram, Matt captioned the clip: "I took a trip to the printers with my wife @mrsnicolabaker to see her first book in The Whistledown Farm Adventures come off the line.

© Instagram Nicola celebrated a career landmark on Instagram

"What a day. It was a wonderful behind-the-scenes tour with the finished book in her hands at the end. I'm so proud of her and what beautiful illustrations by the fantastically talented @rachaeladean - they make a brilliant team…"

Matt's career continues to go from strength to strength, with his work on Countryfile and his travel shows with his parents attracting praise from viewers.

© Getty The couple have been married for 20 years

He was dealt a blow towards the end of last year, however, when he revealed to his many fans that he wouldn't be taking part in his traditional Children in Need fundraising challenge. The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram addressing the change.

In a caption accompanying the video, the busy dad explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

© Channel 4 The couple with their children, Luke and Molly

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… "I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

© Getty The presenter is a longtime viewer favourite

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment that they thought it was a "shame" the annual event was no longer going ahead.

© BBC Matt with his Countryfile co-presenters

Matt's wife though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise. Nicola penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need.