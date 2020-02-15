Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that Sex and the City actress Lynn Cohen, best known for playing Magda in the HBO series, has passed away at the age of 86. Sarah - who starred as Carrie Bradshaw - shared the sad news on Instagram alongside a stunning photo of Lynn, writing: "Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP. X, SJ." Lynn's representative has since confirmed the news of her passing.

Many fans took to the comment section to express their sadness. One wrote: "Aw, so sorry. I loved her character on the show," while another added: "She was an amazing actress. I feel like she rivalled Bea Arthur in The Best Stare Down. RIP." Andy Cohen also replied to Sarah's post, sweetly writing: "No! I loved Lynn Cohen! She did St. Louis proud. RIP."

Co-star Willie Garson, who played Stanford, tweeted a moving tribute which read: "Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent….R.I.P. indeed #LynnCohen."

The late actress played a Ukrainian housekeeper named Magda in the New York-based show, and was also a nanny for Miranda Hobbs, played by Cynthia Nixon. Aside from her role in SATC, Lynn also appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and other TV shows including The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and Law and Order.

Lynn's impressive career spanned decades in the entertainment industry and she even held roles on Broadway. During the 90s, the actress appeared in productions of both Orpheus Descending and Ivanov. Lynn has been married to her husband Ronald since 1964, and is survived by him.

