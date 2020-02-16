He is one of the celebrities doing everything in his power to impress the judges on Dancing on Ice. From spellbinding moves to impressive ice-skating skills, here's everything you need to know about magician Ben Hanlin. The TV star - who has been partnered up with professional skater Carlotta Edwards - is competing alongside the likes of Love Island's Maura Higgins, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg MBE and Joe Swash.

After he was announced to appear on the show, Ben said: "Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers, 'If I'm going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?' I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can."

Who is Ben Hanlin?

Ben Hanlin has teamed up with Carlotta Edwards

Before he became a full-time magician, Ben worked as a recruitment consultant. The 33-year-old first found fame after he started his own YouTube videos based on 'stalking' celebrities. He then went on to present a series on the Discovery Channel called Breaking Magic, which explored how magicians use science to create incredible magic tricks. Ben has also hosted ITV2 show Tricked! between 2013 and 2016. The funny series saw him tricking unsuspecting members of the public with his magic - even celebrities such as Peter Andre and Gemma Collins have been victims of his pranks.

Is he married?

Ben married his wife Briony on 3 May 2014, and shared a series of photos in honour of their fifth anniversary in 2019 including one of the couple being showered with confetti as they left the church. "5 years ago today!! Wow that's gone fast! Convincing @sarabriony to say 'I Do' is the best trick I've ever pulled."

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Does he have children?

Ben and Briony share two young children; two-year-old Elvis and a girl named Deliah, who was born in June 2019. Earlier this month, Ben revealed his seven-month-old daughter has been battling sepsis. "She [Delilah] had mottled skin and a temperature of 103. Doctors managed to bring it down with glucose and antibiotics, but we were still in hospital for days," he told The Sun. "It was terrifying. She was hooked up to tubes and put on a drip which is something no parent ever wants to see. The whole thing was a huge shock." The star added: "Luckily, Delilah responded really well to the treatment and she's now been given the all clear. We couldn't be more relieved."

On how she is doing now, Ben said on Friday's Loose Women: "She's great, she's 100%, she was in hospital for a few days, they came out and then they administer for a few days." He added: "So obviously Dancing on Ice is on every sunday live, and this was all happening on the Thursday night. So I woke up in the hospital Thursday morning, and me and Briony had a chat and [daughter] was stable by then. Briony said, 'Well there's nothing you can really do here, we're monitoring her, go to training and then come back.'

"So I was on the ice training, not really with it and then she came out on Saturday night, and she was at home and then we woke up Sunday morning and Briony said, 'Well we're happy, she's happy at home, go and do the show and come back.' I had to go on TV and be all happy and smiley. I did ok that week weirdly, I think because you also get to that point like I'm on the ice I'm going to try and just forget, play the music and just try and smile through it."

