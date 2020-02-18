The inquest into the tragic death of Caroline Flack has been confirmed for Wednesday 19 February. The hearing will open at 10am at Poplar Coroner's Court in London, a representative of the court said. It's likely to be adjourned soon after for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence. Caroline's family confirmed the tragic news of her death on Saturday with a statement saying: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." Caroline's lawyer confirmed that she sadly took her own life and was found deceased in her Stoke Newington flat.

ITV released a statement on Saturday via Twitter that read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline stood down from her Love Island presenting duties after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December. She denied the charge. Her management company said she had been "under huge pressure" since then, and it criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for refusing to drop the charge, even though Lewis said he did not want the case to go ahead. Bail conditions had stopped Caroline having any contact with her boyfriend ahead of her trial next month.

Caroline Flack's final Instagram post on Friday

On Sunday, Lewis wrote an emotional tribute to Caroline on Instagram, promising the star he would "be your voice baby" and that he would "try [to] make you proud everyday". "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking," the 27-year-old tennis player wrote.

If you are feeling depressed or having suicidal thoughts, help and support is available right now. You don't have to struggle with difficult feelings alone. The Samaritans is there to help when you're feeling down or desperate. Call 116 123.