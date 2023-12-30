Hugh Jackman reflects on year he divorced wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness and shares exciting news

Hugh Jackman is spending the last days of the year doing what he loves most – filming. Taking to social media, the actor reflected on 2023 by sharing a photo dump of ten snaps whilst announcing that he was on the set of Deadpool 3 and ready to portray Wolverine.

“Lost & found year end photo dump. #2023,” he wrote alongside snaps. The first photo showed him getting his beard cut for Ryan Reynolds' new movie, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 July 2024.

© Instagram The actor spent Christmas in New York City where he is filming Deadpool 3

Sharing the same photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, he added: “Chops. #Wolverine.”

Other photos showed him on set of the film, walking through Central Park, enjoying a Martini cocktail whilst smiling for the camera, and a photo of him and Ryan Reynolds at a Wrexham FC match earlier this year.

© Instagram Ahead of Christmas, Hugh spent a 'beautiful weekend' in Geneva with family and friends

Noticeably missing from his photo dump was his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he separated from back in September.

At the time, the couple released a joint statement in which they revealed they had decided to separate “to pursue our individual growth.”

It continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

© Instagram The actor is getting ready to return as Wolverine

Despite their shock separation, the duo recently united to pay tribute to Australian chef Bill Granger.

They wrote on Instagram: "We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all.

“Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny." They signed off the post with, "Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh."

© Instagram Hugh got into the Christmas spirit as he posed in front of a Christmas tree

Despite their amicable split, the former couple spent Christmas apart. Hugh spent the festive days in New York, although ahead of the holidays he revealed he had spent a "beautiful weekend in Geneva with family and friends, the Christmas market and a lot of cheese!"