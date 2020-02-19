Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton shares unseen photo of couple

Caroline Flack's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has shared a previously unseen photo of the couple. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old tennis player uploaded a throwback photograph of the pair enjoying time together, with Lewis leaning his head on the late presenter's shoulder. He simply added a broken heart emoji.

Sunday was the first time that Lewis addressed his girlfriend's death. Taking to Instagram, the model posted a picture of the pair of them looking relaxed on holiday, and wrote alongside it: "My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

Lewis shared the photo on Instagram

Earlier on Wednesday, Caroline's family released a heartbreaking message she wrote at the end of January, just weeks before her tragic death. In the statement, which Caroline was advised not to share on social media but had shown to her family, the former Love Island host described how "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet". In light of her passing, her family have now released her words via the Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press newspaper.

In her full message, Caroline wrote: "For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal. I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life. I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over ten years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.

"The problem with brushing things under the carpet is.... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment. On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend... Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is.... It was an accident. I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

"The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through. I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back. I can't say anymore than that."

