This Morning star Eamonn Holmes reveals his surprise passion for interior design

Eamonn Holmes has previously proved he is a whizz at gardening, and now he has unveiled another secret passion for interior design. The 60-year-old spoke about his design talents during a segment about the biggest interiors trends for 2020 on This Morning, saying: "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do. I don't know why everybody mocks and treats it as a subject of ridicule. Could I just say, I am the design genie in our home?"

His wife Ruth Langsford didn't disagree, saying: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors." In what appeared to be a subtle dig at his wife, Eamonn continued: "I like colour, I like everything you stand for, whereas other people are stuck in 1982."

Eamonn Holmes said he likes colour in the home

Ruth and Eamonn regularly share photos from their family home in Surrey, which they share with their teenage son Jack. And while Eamonn is a fan of colour, his wife Ruth may have had the deciding vote on their interiors, as the living room, kitchen and bedroom have all been decorated in muted tones of white and cream.

The dad-of-four has found other ways of brightening up their décor though; previous photos show how he has invested in smart lighting to add a dramatic effect to their living room, while purple cushions brighten up the neutral colour palette.

Eamonn has his own Manchester United-themed man-cave

Eamonn also has his very own man-cave which he can decorate as he pleases, which features bold red tones in honour of his favourite football team, Manchester United. The room has a red floor, a football print on the wall, as well as lots of signed photos and memorabilia dedicated to the team.

The TV personality also has a pristine lawn that has been likened by fans to a football pitch when he proudly showed off the results of his hard work cutting the grass in summer 2019. Could there be a Ruth and Eamonn homeware collection coming soon?!

