Keith Lemon has taken to social media to share his upset and disappointment after discovering that fake versions of his Caroline Flack T-shirt are being sold online. Following the death of his close friend on 15 February, Keith designed a T-shirt in honour of Love Island star Caroline, with 100 per cent of the profits going to the Samaritans. But he has now spoken of his dismay upon finding out imitations are now available to buy. "Just wanted to say Fanks so much to every one for buying the #bekind t-shirt, 11,280 sold last count," the 46-year-old told his fans. "Unfortunately a company has stolen the design and has started selling them. That's profits that would've gone to Samaritans. Hopefully they'll do the right thing and hand over what profits they make to the Samaritans. Can't trust anyone! Disappointing."

Keith Lemon designed a T-shirt dedicated to his friend Caroline

He later shared an update: "Hi it's me again! Sorry t' bother ya. Ok [the company] seems to have taken down those fake t-shirts now. Good! If by chance they sold any it'd be nice if they passed on the $$ to @samaritanscharity .Last count we'd sold 11,280! Once again big Fanks to everyone who has already bought one! You are the RADest! If ya still an't got one and ya want one ya get them from www.kilclothes.com cheers!"

Love Island's touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Keith – real name Leigh Francis – designed the T-shirt in memory of Caroline. He later shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing the black design, which features a photo of Caroline and the words 'Be kind'. He wrote: "Like everyone I was absolutely shocked by the news of what happened to Caroline. All the recent events just seemed so unreal. I'd been friends with Caroline for many years. Since before telly happened. In more recent times I'd not seen Caroline as much as I had years ago, but it was always like old times when I saw her.

"I did this t-shirt to spread Caroline's own words #Bekind, and to raise money for the Samaritans. 100% of profits will go to @samaritanscharity." Keith went on to urge his followers to take a look at the work the Samaritans do and finished his message with: "Will miss you Flack. Love to your family x." Caroline's family, friends and fans have since been sharing the 'Be Kind' message, urging people to think carefully about what they say to others both in person and online.