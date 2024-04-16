Princess Andre glows in beautiful video from Australia trip

Princess Andre looked so beautiful on Monday when she filmed herself in a candid video whilst away in Australia.

The 16-year-old was promoting her jewellery line Sparkle by Princess Andre on her social media channels. In the clip, which you can see in full below, Princess simply glowed, her cascading blonde curls taking front and centre.

Princess Andre shares glowing update from Australia

As usual, Princess's glam was flawless yet extremely natural making the most of her blemish-free skin and lengthy eyelashes. Princess kept her outfit casual, rocking a navy blue vest top.

She and her brother Junior dashed overseas following the birth of their baby sister last week, to be with their grandmother, Thea, who is currently unwell in hospital.

Princess and Junior's dad Peter Andre gushed at what incredible children he has in a touching post following the arrival of his newborn daughter.

"Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

© Instagram The sibling duo are currently on in Australia visiting their grandmother

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon."

The words were penned alongside a special video of the Andre siblings with their grandmother.

Whilst they have been away, Princess and her brother have shared occasional updates from their trip. One of which saw them pose together for a sweet sibling moment.

Princess oozed glamour wearing what appeared to be a chocolate brown bodycon dress, meanwhile, Junior kept it cool in a white T-shirt.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the pair are so excited to have another sibling. Junior caught up with HELLO! just weeks before his sister's arrival.

"I'm so excited to have a new sibling - I'm going to be one of eight! I'm going to love this child as if it were my own." Peter shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife, Katie Price.