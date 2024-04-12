Princess Andre records incredible home video of brother Junior in sweet sibling moment

Junior and Princess Andre have the sweetest sibling bond and on Friday, Princess shared the most impressive video of her brother from inside their beautiful Surrey mansion.

The video, which you can see in full below, heard Junior showing off his incredible singing voice that he inherited from his Mysterious Girl hitmaker dad, Peter Andre. In the clip, he was singing an acoustic version of 'Better Than He Can' by Shawn Mendes.

Princess Andre films incredible video of brother Junior inside family home

Alongside the video, he wrote: "@officialprincessandre told me to post this." Quoting what his sister says in the video, he added: "'He hits those riffs tho' shush man. Don't mind my growl at the end, that's me being frustrated."

The 18-year-old has been following in his dad's footsteps and pursuing a career in music. His lastest single, Only One, was released last September.

© Instagram The sibling duo are currently on in Australia visiting their grandmother

It comes as no surprise that he has the backing of his sister as the pair are so close. Following the video, Junior shared a sweet clip alongside Princess whilst out in Australia vising their grandmother, Thea, who has been in hospital.

Their dash Down Under came just hours after their stepmother, Emily Andre, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Peter shared a touching tribute to his "beautiful children" following his newborn daughter's arrival.

He wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon."

The sibling duo were quick to weigh in on their dad's emotional message with Junior replying: "Cherish moments like this" with a love heart emoji. Meanwhile, Princess simply responded: "Love you Dad."