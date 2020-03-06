Kevin Clifton shared a heartfelt post about happiness just hours before his shock announcement that he was leaving BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old spoke of "destination happiness". The full quote, by Robert Holden, read: "Beware of destination addiction. The idea that happiness is the next place, the next job, or even the next partner. Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it'll never be where you are."

Kevin announced on Friday that he was leaving the show after seven years. The pro dancer broke the news on social media. Sharing a heartfelt statement on Twitter, he wrote: "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special. Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley."

Kevin shared the quote on Instagram

He added: "After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career. I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

Kevin announced he was leaving Strictly on Friday

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me. To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of. Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton."

