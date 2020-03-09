After his triumphant stint on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, Kelvin Fletcher is back to making the most of his time with his wife Liz and their two young children, Milo and Marnie. On Sunday, the former Emmerdale actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of his family playing on the swings at their local park. He also put the Commodores' hit tune Easy on in the background.

The cute low-key outing comes shortly after Kelvin addressed the state of his marriage, insisting that "everything is amazing" with his wife Liz. Last month, the Strictly champion enjoyed a late night out with his dance partner Oti Mabuse – which raised a few eyebrows. "Everything is amazing," he told The Sun. "I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

Shortly after the photos of the night out emerged, Kelvin's wife Liz unfollowed him on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However, Liz was quick to set the record straight by telling her Instagram followers: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

Kelvin and Liz pictured with their two children, Marnie and Milo

The couple married in 2015, having first met as children, and then reunited around a decade ago. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time of their wedding, Kelvin said: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

He added: "I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on - especially as I'd love to have five. We didn't need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it's here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

