Inside Kelvin Fletcher's extensive Strictly beauty regime - eyelash tinting, facial and more

It's not just the women of Strictly who are spoiled with a 'glam-squad', the men also have their fair share of pampering. In fact, on Thursday, current champ Kelvin Fletcher embarked on some extensive beauty treatments and even had his first ever facial! The former Emmerdale actor gave fans an insight into his day of luxury on his Instagram Stories, revealing that alongside his facial, he was having his eyebrows shaped, his eyelashes tinted, and of course, his usual spray-tan. Sharing a 'before' clip of himself, Kelvin said: "I've got to share something with you. I'm about to go for my first ever facial. But I'm not just having a facial – I'm having my eyebrow, because there's only one, hopefully made into two and tinted and shaped. I'm also having my eyelashes tinted."

Kelvin before his treatments

He added: "There's a few treatments today for all the guys on the tour and I just said, 'listen, book me in for everything', obviously as well as the tan, I'm having the tan." Kelvin took his followers along for some of his treatments too. Courtesy of HDBrows, Kelvin appeared to be unaffected by the hot wax and barely flinched when he had some stray hairs removed.

Kelvin has some work done on his eyebrows

Once he was back in his hotel room, the actor gave fans a look at his 'after' appearance. "I woke up like this!" He joked, before adding: "This is the final result of the facial. Eyebrows made into two as opposed to one and my eyelashes tinted, curled, whatever it is. I keep catching myself in the mirror laughing to myself, then I cringe, then I laugh and feel like crying. Anyway, let me know your thoughts."

Kelvin after his day of pampering. Look at those eyelashes!

Well, we think Kelvin looked amazing before but you can certainly see the difference in his appearance after his day of treatments. His eyelashes are noticeably darker and curled to give him a more 'awake' appearance. His skin is glowing and his eyebrows have been softly tamed. Looking good, Kelvin!

