Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn turned back the clock this week in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple recently jetted away to Petit St. Vincent, a luxury private island resort in the Caribbean – the exact same destination where they enjoyed their first holiday together almost a quarter of a century ago. Gary, 49, shared two side-by-side photographs on Instagram, explaining to fans: "Same people, same place, 24 years apart. Dawn and I went to @petitstvincent January 1996. It was our first holiday together. We always dreamed of going back. As this year we're celebrating 20 years married we thought it would be a good idea. #lookatus."

Gary and wife Dawn recreated a photo from their very first holiday together

Gary and Dawn celebrated their anniversary in January, with the Take That star sharing a snapshot showing the couple walking together hand-in-hand. "Happy 20th wedding anniversary Mrs B," he wrote. "Here's to the next 20!!"

Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

The sweet pair met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That’s Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since welcomed three children together: Daniel, 19, Emily, 17, and 11-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012. During an interview on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the star spoke openly about the grief the couple had experienced after losing their daughter. "For anyone who has been through anything like this I think it's something you accept you're going to be dealing with the rest of your life," he said.

Gary tries to keep his family out of the public eye, but did share another sweet photo of himself with Dawn in July in honour of her birthday. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous Dawn. Nearly 25 years of her company and we’re still going strong. The kids and me will be making sure she has the best day."