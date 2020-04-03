Catherine Zeta-Jones makes the sweetest video for her mum Patricia's birthday - watch Patricia Fair is no doubt celebrating her special day at home in Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones may have been unable to celebrate her mother Patricia's birthday in person, but the Hollywood star made sure her marked the occasion with a lovely tribute. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the mum-of-two shared a lovely montage of throwback pictures from their times together in a sweet video. "Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world. I love you Mam beyond words," she wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates mum's birthday in sweet way

The video, which had Chicago's song When You're Good to Mama playing the in background, showed pictures of Patricia with her grandchildren Dylan and Carys, as well as throwback snaps from glamourous parties attended with the actress. Fans rushed to comment in the likeness between the mother-and-daughter, with one saying: "You look like her and Dylan [Catherine's son] does too, Happy birthday to your beautiful mum!" Another remarked: "So gorgeous! Happy Birthday to your Mum, she’s like the blonde version of you." A third post read: "You've got great genes, Catherine. She's so beautiful :) Happy birthday to your Mama!"

Catherine with her two children, Dylan and Carys

The heartfelt post comes shortly after Catherine posted a cute photo of her father David performing karaoke at the family home in Swansea. Dressed in a patterned blue shirt, and holding a microphone – while also wearing a protective facemask – David could be seen singing Green Green Grass of Home by Sir Tom Jones. "My dad at home in Wales today," the 50-year-old said in the post. "Rocking it! Stay well Papa."

Meanwhile, Catherine is currently holed up with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 19, and 16-year-old Carys, at their home in New York. She recently revealed she's taken up a new hobby while in isolation, telling her followers: "I've got nothing to report, absolutely nothing, except that my husband is teaching me how to play pool. So, maybe I'll show you later, my hidden talent."

