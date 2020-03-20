Catherine Zeta-Jones is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic just like the rest of the world, and on Friday, took to Instagram to reveal to fans the skill she's trying her hand at while cooped up indoors – she's learning to play pool! Not only is the Entrapment star learning a new skill, but her award-winning husband Michael Douglas is the one teaching her it. In a video shared on social media, Catherine told her followers: "I've got nothing to report, absolutely nothing, except that my husband is teaching me how to play pool. So, maybe I'll show you later, my hidden talent."

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

The actress has kept her fans up to date with her and her family's health during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a short video from inside her New York home, where she said: "Just checking in everybody, hope everyone is okay out there in this crazy world. We are all good, kids are home from school, staying out of everybody's way. So I'm sending you love, be safe, and most of all, stay healthy. Bye."

MORE: Martin Lewis fans left worried for his health after TV appearance

Catherine shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Prince Albert of Monaco breaks silence on COVID-19 symptoms

Catherine's message came just days after she announced the sad death of her cousin, who passed away last week. Michael Douglas' wife had paid tribute to her relative, Seward Johnson Jr, the famed sculptor, who lost his battle with cancer last Tuesday at the age of 89.

Catherine shared a touching message on Instagram. "RIP our cousin Seward Johnson Jr., sculptor and great human being. Like his iconic sculpture “Double Check” that survived 9/11, his work, love and inspiration will live on," she captioned two photos of his larger-than-life pieces of art. Catherine's fans were quick to offer up messages of condolence, with one commenting on the post: "RIP! Fantastic sculptor! I had the pleasure to admire his sculpture in the U.S. Art is immortal." Another said: "I’m so very sorry for your loss, Cath: may your cousin John Seward Johnson Jr. rest in peace." And a third added: "Beautiful piece of art and so life like. May his soul be blessed forever."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.