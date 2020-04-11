A look at Amanda Holden's love life including her marriage to Chris Hughes The star has returned as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden is back on our television screens thanks to the return of Britain's Got Talent! But away from the spotlight, the radio presenter is a doting mum to two young daughters and a wife to record producer Chris Hughes. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up everything you need to know about the former actress' love life and marriage.

Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

The 49-year-old and record producer Chris met in Los Angeles back in 2003, and the pair started dating a year later. The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. The couple went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012. Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship." However, the couple have experienced their share of heartache too. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo at seven months pregnant.

Les Dennis

The radio presenter was married to Les Dennis for seven years

Prior to Chris, the TV star was married to Les Dennis. The former couple married in 1995 in a wedding that was exclusively covered in HELLO!. They split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed to be determined to give things a second chance. A year later, the pair confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage.

In 2013, Amanda opened up about her affair with Neil, telling Good Housekeeping: "I don't believe women have affairs for no reason." She added: "Neil rightly or wrongly got loads of stick. I feel like it was my fault - I was the one who was married. I want to change the general perception of him, as he was very caring and very loving and very worried about me because I lost so much weight. He used to cook for me and look after me and babysit the dogs."

