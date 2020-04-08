Over the past few weeks, Stacey Solomon has swapped her chic mini skirts and pretty dresses on Loose Women for cosy loungewear and comfortable outfits as she self-isolates at home with her partner Joe Swash and three children Leighton, Zachary and Rex. But she still manages to look gorgeous! Showing her support for small businesses, her latest outfit was a T-shirt dress from Bowsboutique that she revealed she owns in several different neon shades - we love her lime green one with a silver sequinned star on the front.

Neon T-shirt dress, £28.99, Bowsboutique

Posting a picture of herself modelling the statement oversized tee on her Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "Wearing the brightest thing I own to bring some colour into the house. I call these my highlighter dresses. I have them in all of the highlighter colours and they make me so happy when I wear them." We've tracked down a similar bold design on the Bowsboutique website, complete with a gold star and the same relaxed fit, but most of the colours have already sold out. The neon pink, yellow and orange are clearly popular colours, as only the black version is left in stock for £28.99. But after Stacey's glowing review we hope they will be restocked very soon!

The TV star finished off her look with her dark hair teased into a high messy bun and added delicate silver jewellery. For her makeup, it appears she has followed the trusty three-step routine she shared with fans recently, which included Dr. Paw Paw lip balm, Doll Beauty fake eyelashes and Beauty Pie moisturiser. If our skin was as flawless as Stacey's, we'd have no problem going makeup-free, too!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's hilarious answers during Hello!/Goodbye!

Stacey is clearly helping her followers keep their spirits high amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as she found out recently that former First Lady Michelle Obama had name-dropped her in a sweet Instagram post. Barack's wife shared a post featuring several tributes from children to doctors, nurses and other first responders and one particular tribute saw a youngster thank her NHS nurse mum for "being so strong" and cheering her up by telling her to "get some sleep, relax and let Stacey Solomon get you giggling."

