James Jordan celebrates joyful family news with photo of dad and baby Ella The dancer was heartbroken when his dad was admitted to hospital again

James Jordan has finally shared some good news with his followers - his dad has been released from hospital! His father Alan, who was recently tested positive for coronavirus, had been in the hospital for a month after suffering a second stroke this year. Sharing a throwback picture of his dad with his newborn baby Ella, proud James gushed: "Finally some good news for my family. Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel at this stage he will recover quicker in familiar surroundings."

James Jordan shared this throwback picture of his dad holding baby Ella

The professional dancer, who is married to Ola Jordan, added: "He's doing so much better and he's feeling very positive." Thanking NHS staff for looking after his father so well, James continued: "I wanted to say a massive thank you to Ali, Kayleigh, Isabelle and Luke who my dad said not only looked after him but went above and beyond their job. He said they were so lovely to him. I THANK YOU FOR THAT xxx."

"Lastly, this picture was taken before his first stroke when my baby Ella was just two days old. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE HIM AND MY MUM HOLD MY BABY AGAIN," he concluded. Over on Twitter, James wrote: "Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel he will recover quicker. He was in hospital for nearly one month and he wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job #thankyou."

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to send their well-wishes, with Neil Jones writing: "That's great news." Ian Waite added: "Awww that's amazing! Great news." In a recent column with HELLO!, Ola and James revealed that their baby daughter Ella has been the light in their lives during this difficult time. "I had a reality check the other day because I had a bit of a meltdown and Ola said, 'You've got to stay strong for your baby,'" said James.

James is a doting dad to baby Ella

Ola then added: "Yeah, we don't want you getting ill and going into hospital. We need you to look after us!" James further explained: "Ella's the one thing that is keeping us going, she's keeping us busy. Time flies around the baby. I don't want to be doom and gloom but in our life at the moment, Ella is the one joy. She's been a breath of fresh air. I think without her in my life at the moment I'd be even more of a mess. I know I have to be strong for her. She's been a little pickle."

