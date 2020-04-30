Kylie Jenner's latest hair transformation makes her look like Rapunzel The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often experiments with her hairstyles

Kylie Jenner has been having fun with her hair and makeup looks during the lockdown, and her latest hairstyle has left us all envious! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked stunning with a never-ending ombre ponytail in a video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The mother-of-one has an impressive collection of hair pieces and extensions, and over the past week alone the star has rocked a number of different looks, including a sleek, straight blonde hairstyle and a swept-back ponytail. Kylie has also been pictured without her extensions, showcasing her natural hair which is currently shoulder-length.

Kylie Jenner has the most incredible never-ending ponytail

Kylie has previously opened up about the reason she changes her hair so frequently, admitting that it has become an "addiction" to trying new looks because they make her "feel like a new person". In a post on her app, the star said: "I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue and I never asked my mum. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."

The Lip Kits founder has been experimenting with her hair during the lockdown

During the lockdown period, Kylie has moved into a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. The 22-year-old joined her best friend Stassie for a series of TikTok videos in the stunning property this week, recreating funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips. The clips offered a tour of the huge mansion and its incredible swimming pool, and also showed glimpses of a gym and a huge cinema screen.

Before moving to her new pad, Kylie had been staying with her mum Kris Jenner at her home in Hidden Hills, where the beauty mogul also owns a home. The reality TV star and her two-year-old daughter Stormi looked to have had great fun during their time with the momager, and Kylie shared several videos of them in the mansion, including footage of them dressing up for a TikTok video, and a cute clip of Stormi playing in the swimming pool. The Lip Kits founder even posted hilarious footage of her mum taking a nap in the living room in the middle of the day.

