Piers Morgan has fans in stitches with entertaining photo of his sons The GMB host is recovering from home after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Piers Morgan surprised his fans after sharing a rare family throwback photo, in which he revealed his "toughest ever interview". The Good Morning Britain host has spent the past few days at home after experiencing coronavirus symptoms; he has since been tested negative for the virus. The snap saw the journalist sit behind his interview desk, with his three young sons - Spencer, now 26, Stanley, 22, and 19-year-old Bertie - sat in front of him in the firing line.

Piers Morgan shared this cute throwback photo with his three sons

"Nearly ten on, this remains my toughest interview. @spencermorgan @stanley.morgan @bertie_morgan," he joked in the caption. Piers' eldest son Spencer replied: "Bigger than Frost/Nixon." "Good looking bunch. Hope you are feeling better," wrote one follower, while another teased: "Not surprised that you've aged a bit!!" Meanwhile, the outspoken broadcaster is also a doting dad to eight-year-old daughter Elise, whom he shares with his second wife Celia.

The post comes shortly after Piers was forced to address controversy surrounding his recent COVID-19 test. "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker," he told fans on Tuesday. "I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Some fans questioned why Piers was able to get a test so quickly. One now-deleted tweet to the TV star read: "Essential worker???? My daughter is a nurse – she's an essential worker." Piers, 55, replied: "Your daughter is an infinitely more essential worker than me. I was drawing no equivalence, just explaining the Govt's designated all journalists & broadcasters covering the coronavirus crisis as essential workers too, which is why we can get a test if we show symptoms." Since Monday, Ben Shephard has stepped in to fill Piers's role on GMB, appearing on the show alongside Susanna Reid.

