Scarlett Moffatt pays sweet tribute to boyfriend Scott Dobinson: 'I've never felt love like this' This is too cute!

Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson like to keep their romance out of the public eye – but the 29-year-old couldn't help but pay him the sweetest tribute in a gushing new post on Instagram. Scarlett appears to be bursting with so much love and admiration for her beau that she had to share her feelings with her two million followers, despite the fact Scott "hates" being on social media. Sharing a split image of herself and Scott looking loved-up, Scarlett captioned the post: "We keep our life quite private and he hates it when I post, but honestly I've never felt love like this. Please never give up on finding your soul mate no matter how many bad experiences you have."

Scarlett and Scott have been together for seven months

Scarlett has had her fair share of failed romances, but now appears to be happily settled with police constable Scott. The couple's relationship first came to light in March 2019, although it is believed that they started dating in December last year. Before Scott, Scarlett was dating personal trainer Lee Wilkinson, who she split with in April 2018 after accusing him of cheating on her. She said at the time: "I just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars. I just choose lying cheats — it’s a skill." The couple rekindled their romance only to call it quits for good that July.

Scarlett has 'never felt love like this'

Scarlett's public outcry of love comes shortly after she broke her silence to defend herself after a boutique store, My Suitcase Boutique, went public with screenshots revealing that the star had asked for a £150 skirt, and then blocked the store after she didn't share photos of the item as agreed. The I'm a Celebrity star, who deleted her Twitter during the backlash from the incident, took to Instagram stories to explain her side of the story.

She wrote: "I've been super busy and intended to wear the My Suitcase Boutique skirt but instead will be returning the skirt. Also I get so busy and bombarded with admin if anyone needs to message me just DM me. I'll start and sort my messages and not be so crap at admin." She added: "I don't Google my name and knew none of this until today. Massive apologies to My Suitcase Boutique."

Scott 'hates' social media

My Suitcase Boutique also took to social media to confirm that they had accepted the apology, writing: "I have accepted Scarlett Moffatt's apology and I believe it's completely genuine, please can I ask that you stop trolling and the hate mail towards her, the post was never intended to cause any nastiness, purely to attempt to get a response from her. Now that we have spoke, we have agreed for the skirt to be sent back."

