Scarlett Moffatt is currently holidaying in Iceland with her family, and on Thursday the Gogglebox star shared a gorgeous selfie with her Instagram followers encouraging body positivity. Scarlett could be seen in the Blue Lagoon changing rooms wearing a chic black swimsuit, and told fans: "Hi, my names Scarlett, I have boobs, hips and cellulite but am I gonna stop that from taking a photo and posting it for all to see?" The 30-year-old added: "Feeling brave (maybe it's the prosecco and [the] fact I'm with my family)."

Needless to say, Scarlett's fans were inspired by the television star's post and took to the comment section to say so. One wrote: "Massive role model to young girls. Beautiful inside and out." Another added: "Lovely, positive post," with a third noting: "You're beautiful, embrace your curves!" What’s more, their comments didn't go unnoticed, with Scarlett replying: "Thanks so much for all your amazing comments #bekind."

Scarlett shared the photo on Instagram

Scarlett's trip comes just weeks after she surprised fans with a new look – blonde locks! Although the former I'm a Celebrity star didn't go lighter all over, in January she debuted gorgeous, albeit subtle, blonde highlights – and of course she looked incredible.

Sharing a snap of her new look on Instagram, Scarlett wrote: "Let’s find out if blondes have more fun (well sort of blonde). Massive thank you to @greatlengthsuk for this amazing colour change with extensions & for @jofoxhair for fitting the extensions & for helping me donate my old hair extensions to @officiallittleprincesstrust."

Scarlett's followers loved her fresh new look, with one gushing: "You look stunning, healthy and happy." Another said: "That colour really suits you, and looking beautiful as ever." A third added: "I am loving your new hair, your looking beautiful," while a fourth said: "Had to look twice, didn't know it was you, it looks amazing xx."

