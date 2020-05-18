Kourtney Kardashian left surprised over son Reign's homework project about her

Kourtney Kardashian had the best surprise after this week after her son Reign was tasked with answering questions about his mum for a homework project. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her five-year-old son's answers, which included 21 under the 'age' category! Reign's project also read that the pair like to "hug every second" when they are together and that Kourtney is good at boxing. Favourite activities to do together include watching movies, while waffles were put down as the reality star's cooking speciality. While Reign had some help writing out the answers, the little boy had cut out a picture of himself and his mum and stuck it in the corner of the sheet.

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign thinks his mum is 21

The Poosh founder shares Reign, along with seven-year-old Penelope and ten-year-old Mason, with ex Scott Disick. During the lockdown, the family have been isolating at their home in Calabasas, and Kourtney has been sharing regular updates on social media during their time in lockdown. The doting mum has been enjoying spending quality time with her children, with activities ranging from baking to playing games and watching movies. Mason, Penelope, and Reign have also been spending time at their dad's beach house in Malibu, where he has been isolating with girlfriend Sofia Richie. Kourtney and Scott have remained on good terms since their split and Kris Jenner's daughter has even stayed over at the Talentless founder's home during the lockdown to spend more time with their children.

MORE: Julianne Moore reveals she's heartbroken for son Caleb in emotional post

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to three children

READ: Kylie Jenner reveals unusual ingredient she uses in French toast recipe

While Kourtney's children enjoy a privileged lifestyle, the mother-of-three has made sure that they know the importance of giving back to others. Last month, she shared an exclusive cut scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians on her lifestyle website, Poosh, which saw her take Mason and Penelope with her to spend the day volunteering with project A Sense of Home. The charity helps to furnish homes for foster children who are moving out of the system for the first time, and they helped transform an apartment for an 18-year-old woman called Rachel. Reflecting on the experience in a blog post on her website, Kourtney wrote: "Mason was so sweet and was in charge of the 'Love Jar' where we all wrote special notes for Rachel to remind her how much she is loved."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.