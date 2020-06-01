Gordon Ramsay shares adorable photo of baby Oscar on a motorbike

Gordon Ramsay has been enjoying spending quality time with his family during the lockdown, and on Monday evening, the Hell's Kitchen star shared the cutest photo yet of his one-year-old son Oscar on a motorbike. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef shared a picture of the little boy balancing on the seat with a little help from his dad, who was holding onto him tightly. "Biker Boy thanks for the ride @paulainsw6wrth @oscarjramsay," the father-of-five captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "That little face! I just want to squeeze those little cheeks, he's so precious!" while another wrote: "His facial expressions are too funny, so adorable." A third added: "Little boy is going to be a bike when he grows up."

Gordon Ramsay and his baby son Oscar

Along with Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay are parents to four older children: Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and 18-year-old Matilda. While they are kept on their toes with their five kids, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood. The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'"

The Hell's Kitchen star with wife Tana and their eldest four children

It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy." However, she may have to convince Gordon that it's a good idea, as he turned to her in disbelief and said: "Six? What? Seriously?"

At the beginning of the lockdown, the family relocated to their home in Cornwall, which is located along the beach. The spacious property also boasts a large garden, which has everything from a seating area to a paddling pool and tent for Oscar to enjoy. While they are social distancing, it hasn't stopped the family from feeling the love from some of their neighbours. In April, Gordon revealed that someone living close to them had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," he said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

