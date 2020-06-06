Congratulations are in order for Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards. The couple welcomed their second child on Friday – another baby boy! Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday morning, Aston and Sarah wrote: "Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52pm 5/6/2020." The couple also share son Grayson, two.

Needless to say their famous friends and fans were quick to share messages of congratulations. Kimberly Wyatt wrote: "Oohhhhh!!!!!! Yay!!!! It’s a little boy!!! How beautiful!!! So happy for you guys!" Gemma Atkinson added: "Ahhhh congratulations to you all!" While Aston's bandmate Oritse Williams penned: "Little boy born to an incredible father, an incredible mother @sarahlourichards and an incredible big brother in @graysonjaxmerrygold so so happy for you all bro."

Congratulations to the Merrygolds!

Last year, Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child."

Aston and Sarah Lou welcomed a second son

He added: "We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around. Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa. Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more what's going on so it's really positive experience for him."

