Nicole Kidman is relatively private about her personal life, but the Big Little Lies star has given an incredible insight into her family's pastimes, revealing the one thing they all have in common in their love for swimming in the ocean. Chatting on podcast Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg prior to the lockdown, The Undoing actress revealed: "I swim whenever I get the chance. I'm an ocean girl and if I can be in the ocean and my husband has the same thing so it's a wonderful thing to have together as we can seek it out." When asked if their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, were also fans, she replied: "Oh yes, we are all fish people."

The Hollywood star went on to reveal that they love swimming in the sea so much, that they will drive to the beach every day if they are near enough. "In the mornings when we wake up, if we can drive 45 minutes so we can swim in the ocean we will. Even if it's for two minutes," she said. Nicole and Keith are currently isolating at their home in Nashville, which has plenty of beaches for the family to enjoy exploring again once the lockdown restrictions are eased.

Nicole and Keith met in 2005 at the G'Day USA gala

Prior to the lockdown, Nicole and Keith would split their time between their homes in Nashville and London, depending on their work schedules. The celebrity couple also have properties in LA and Australia, where both of their families are from. The pair first met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala, which honours Australians in Los Angeles. Keith was performing at the event and Nicole couldn't take her eyes off of him. "We kind of met and then about four months later he called me," Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013.

Like every other family, Keith and Nicole are enjoying spending quality time with their daughters during the lockdown. Keith recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book last week, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

