Gypsy Rose-Blanchard welcomes furry 'addition to the family' with husband Ryan: 'Already spoiled rotten'

Gypsy Rose-Blanchard is busy and happy settling into life after prison, and she and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson have family on their minds!

While the two have shared that they are not quite ready to have babies of their own, they are getting some practice thanks to their brand new puppy, Pixie.

Gypsy and her husband tied the knot in 2022 while she was still in prison following the death of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, and have spoken candidly about their marriage since reuniting in January.

On Tuesday, Gypsy took to Instagram and announced that she was officially a "new puppy mom," in an adorable video asking her followers – eight million and counting! – for training tips.

"I want to introduce you guys to someone very special," she started her video, before bringing up to the camera Pixie, a black and white, eight-week-old Malshi, which is a mix of Maltese and the Shih Tzu.

"She is a sweetheart," she continued, adding: "And she is already spoiled rotten!" She went on to reveal that she and Ryan had welcomed little Pixie into their home about three days prior, and bought "everything she could possibly need" from PetSmart.

Gypsy then shared insight into how the first days of puppy training were going, sharing photos of how the pup had started the night sleeping in her own bed before making her way to Gypsy's, "like she owns it."

She further explained: "Ryan and I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have to take care of and just have as an addition to the family."

© Getty Gypsy shared a slew of sweet pics with her new pup

"We're not ready to have a baby yet," she also confessed, noting: "So this was like the next best thing," and promised many more puppy pictures and videos to come.

© Getty The couple are settling into married life

She then wrote in her caption: "Any tips on potty training would be great!" and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from fans.

"You deserve nothing but happiness!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aww congrats!!" and: "Now that is absolutely adorable, Gypsy and Pixie," as well as: "Pixie is the cutest name!" among plenty of suggestions for crating, potty training, and more.

