Charley Webb has opened up to her fans about her sleepless nights with her two young children, and how she has overcome them in an honest Instagram post. The Emmerdale star, who is married to fellow actor Matthew Wolfenden, is a doting mum to three sons; Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and ten-month-old Ace. Explaining how her second son struggled with his sleeping habits shortly after she gave birth to her youngest, the actress wrote: "When Ace was born I was still having to lie with Bowie after his story until he fell asleep. He'd then come into our bed around 1 or 2 in the morning. I’d be awake feeding Ace, Bowie would lay wide awake next to me."

"It got to the point where none of us were sleeping and even when we did sleep one of the babies was waking us up, it was beyond stressful (and exhausting)," she added. "We got Ace into a routine really early (when he was six weeks)." Detailing their daily routine, Charley shared: "Its bath, story and bed in our house and that has always worked for us. Bowie didn’t start coming into our room until he was three and I liked the cuddles (I still love a cuddle) so I never did anything about it but suddenly two of them waking us up was too hard."

Charley and her husband Matthew then turned towards a professional service to help their children's sleep pattern. "Ace started sleeping through at around six months but it didn't last, he started to wake every half an hour crying for his dummy," she continued. "We decided we had to do something about it. @the_night_ninja_ came to the rescue. She set a whole plan for both the boys. Her aim with Bowie was to go to sleep on his own and wait until the sun came up on his Groclock before he came into our room."

"Her plan with Ace was to get himself to sleep with no dummy. I didn't think either would be easy. Both babies were used to what they knew. Ace now goes down without a dummy for all his sleeps and Bowie’s falling asleep on his own every night. It’s honestly changed our lives. If you’re having any problems with your little ones speak to Lisa."

Several fans rushed to post comments, with many revealing they have been experiencing the same with their own children. One follower sympathised: "Awww lovely to see them kids love a routine, mind you so do parents." Another remarked: "Very happy it's working for both little ones for you guys, sleep is not overrated and so much nicer uninterrupted." A third post read: "How lovely is this it’s so amazing xx well done xx."

