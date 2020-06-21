Reverend Richard Coles comforted by fans as he is left devastated by theft of bike Richard has been through some very difficult months

Reverend Richard Coles took to Twitter on Saturday to share his devastation after someone had "nicked" his bike.

"Someone's nicked my bike," he said alongside a picture showing an empty bike rack. "I absolutely loved the bike. I am oddly devastated," he added, sharing a picture of himself alongside it.

In the hopes of someone finding it, he shared a close up picture of the bike and added: "This is my bike, stolen from Wellingborough Railway Station between 6am and 4pm today, Saturday 21st June. It is a Kalkhoff Agattu 3B, and the frame number is AV1967677. I would very much like it back."

Richard's bike was stolen on Saturday

Fans inundated Richard with messages of support, with some even offering to buy him a new one.

"Sorry to hear this news and I hope you get your bike back but if you don’t I will donate you a new @RidgebackBikes e-bike and @kryptonitelock," one said, prompting Richard to reply: "Dominic that’s incredibly kind of you. If I don’t get it back it’s covered, but I am very grateful for the offer!"

Others sympathised with the 58-year-old, who has had a very difficult year.

The star shared a picture of himself on the bike in the hope that someone could find it

"Not at all odd. You've lost so much in the last year..... it might be an inanimate object but it represented freedom," one wrote. Another one remarked: "Totally understandable, I really hope you get it back. These things are part of our lives. X."

Indeed Richard has had a very difficult time of late. Back in December he sadly announced the death of his partner, Rev David Coles, who was 42 years old at the time. Months later, in March, he revealed he had to rehome three of their five dogs and later in April he announced the death of his sister-in-law, who passed away after contracting COVID-19.