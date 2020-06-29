Matt Baker's insane stunt at home has left fans in shock The former One Show host's still got it!

Is there anything Matt Baker can't do? The former host of The One Show left fans amazed after he performed a slightly insane stunt at home – doing a handstand on the top of his pale blue Land Rover.

The dad-of-two showed he's still got it as he launched himself into a perfect handstand, balancing on the roof of his car. "It's international handstand day one of my favourite days of the year," former gymnast Matt quipped, sharing a video on Instagram, while adding hashtags including #donttrythisathome and #upsidedown.

WATCH: Don't try this at home! Matt Baker performs a crazy stunt on his car

In the fun clip, the TV star told fans: "It's International Handstand Day, so here comes my offering. This could go badly wrong." "Don't try this at home," Matt shouted as he balanced upside down.

Fans were bowled over by the presenter's skills, with many calling him a "man of many talents" and saying he's "still got it". "Well done!!! Although you are a little crazy," replied one Instagram user, while another commented: "How mad is that." "How do you do that!!? Incredible," another fan asked.

Matt in his gymnast days

Meanwhile, others asked Matt how he was doing and what new projects he had lined up since leaving The One Show in March after nine years.

The doting dad has been spending a lot of quality time with his wife Nicola and their two children at their farm, welcoming new animals from lambs to a pet cat. He also recently resumed filming Countryfile with co-star Anita Rani, and has been indulging in his hobby of painting.

There have also been reports that Matt, 42, could be joining this year's I'm a Celebrity. Addressing the speculation on HELLO!'s Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab with Gaby Roslin, Matt said: "Well, it's funny because I read that too and it came as a complete surprise to me. It's funny, isn't it, how these things… I don't even know where that has come from, but I think it came from a bookie somewhere."

"But I…" Matt hesitated, as he added, "I haven't had any conversations yet." "You would be awesome, that's not a no then," Gaby told Matt, as he struggled to contain his laughter. "Well… I mean… you know… I… I wouldn't… listen, I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it," the father-of-two said.

