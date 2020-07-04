Eamonn Holmes returns to Belfast for long-awaited family reunion The This Morning star arrived in Northern Ireland on Saturday

Eamonn Holmes is back in Belfast! The This Morning star shared a photo captured at Belfast airport on Saturday, and fans were delighted to see the presenter back in Northern Ireland.

Posting a snap of a poster for Tayto crisps, the doting dad wrote: "The first sign that greets you at George Best Airport Belfast. Now that's a proper welcome."

Eamonn's fans rushed to the comment section of his post to wish him well, telling him to enjoy the weekend with his family. "Family time – enjoy," wrote one. "Oh I hope you're seeing your mum!" another added.

Eamonn shared the tasty snap on Instagram

Others couldn’t help but gush about Tayto crisps, with one fan commenting: "The best, with bread and a cuppa, nothing like it." A fourth sweetly recalled: "I used to post my daughter a box of Tayto cheese and onion to university in England every month."

It's been an exciting few weeks for Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary at the end of June.

How amazing was the cake Eamonn bought Ruth!

To celebrate, the doting husband ordered an incredible cake for his wife, and Ruth was left seriously impressed!

The tasty treat featured a drawing of a photo of the couple on their wedding day behind which was a white and yellow cake topped with petals and the pièce de résistance – a fondant version of the couple in wedding dress and a similar pose, showing Ruth kicking her leg in the air and Eamonn gently dipping her backwards.

The miniature version of the couple showed amazing attention to detail, with Ruth holding a small bouquet and little Eamonn sporting a badge from his favourite football team, Manchester United!

