This Morning's Phillip Schofield shows first glimpse of autobiography - and you're in for a surprise Phillip's autobiography is out in October

Phillip Schofield would normally be enjoying his summer holidays in Portugal by now, but instead, the This Morning star spent his Monday afternoon showing fans a little glimpse at his autobiography.

Sitting in his dining room, the presenter revealed that he would be signing tons of copies of his new book, much to the delight of his fans.

"I have just had a delivery, three and half boxes of these, to be inserted into my book, so you get a signed copy. How grown up!" he happily said.

The 58-year-old then proceeded to write on the first page: "You are first, if you get this show on social media. Hope you like my book. Lots of love, Phillip Schofield."

The father-of-two then shared a close up of the first page of his book, which was also signed, and encouraged his more than 3.2 million followers to click on the link of his Instagram bio if they wanted a signed copy.

Of course his followers went wild, with one commenting: "Already ordered a signed copy and looking forward to reading your book." A second said: "Eeeeeeeeee! I'm so excited to treat myself to this. You are so genuine, I can't wait to read it."

A third lovingly told him: "Love you Phillip! I'm glad you can live your life comfortable with who you are. Never feel ashamed of who or how you love."

The presenter revealed a look at the signed page

Phillip's autobiography is called Life's What You Make It and that it will be hitting stores in October. The ITV star shared the incredible news on Instagram at the beginning of the month, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

Amazingly, the TV star added that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14". Phil also told his followers that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the piece of the jigsaw".