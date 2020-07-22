Priscilla Presley breaks silence following grandson Ben Keough's death

Priscilla Presley has spoken out in a moving Facebook post following her grandson Ben Keough's tragic death last week.

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis Presley between 1967 and 1973, called recent days "some of the darkest days of my family’s life".

Ben Keough died in July

She added that she had been praying every day that it will "get better", and went on to speak of the pain that her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, is currently going through.

MORE: 14 charities you can support during coronavirus and how to help

Priscilla and her daughter Lisa

MORE: 10 self-care apps you need to download

Her full statement read: "These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.

"Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.

"Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

A spokesperson for Benjamin's mother Lisa said at the time: "She [Lisa] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Sharing a message on Instagram, Ben's sister, actress Riley Keough, 31, said her "baby brother" Benjamin had been "too sensitive for this harsh world".

Her full message read: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god.

"I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.