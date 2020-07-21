Lisa Faulkner shares sneak peek into her romantic staycation with John Torode The TV couple are enjoying a staycation on the coast

Lisa Faulkner has been whisked away to the southwest of England for a mini staycation by her husband John Torode. The former EastEnders actress took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse inside her sunny holiday – and we are envious!

"No better place than England in the sunshine," she teased in the caption. It appears as if Lisa is in Dorset as her husband filmed a cooking segment for This Morning in front of a gorgeous coastline.

Fans of the star rushed to post comments underneath, with many wishing they were there. "You must be down south, it's awful [weather] in the north," remarked one follower, while another said: "It's beautiful and agree totally. No place like home. Enjoy the sunshine @lisafaulknercooks."

Over the past few weeks, Lisa and John - who married in October - have been keeping fans updated with their day-to-day lives in lockdown. Although, the pair have returned to work since restrictions were eased earlier this month.

Lisa shared this snap from her vacation

Since finding love on Celebrity Masterchef back in 2010, Lisa and John have gone on to front their new cooking series John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, which was recently re-commissioned.

Last month, the actress confessed that the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!"