Inside Peter Andre and son Junior’s incredible boys' night The star and his son had a fun Friday

Peter Andre and his son Junior, 15, enjoyed a boys' night in on Friday, and the photos are sure to leave you feeling jealous.

Not only did the pair enjoy movies on Peter's incredible projector, but they also tucked into some delicious-looking Dominos pizzas, not bad!

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess announces heartbreaking news

Alongside clips of their amazing evening in, Peter wrote: "Boys night in."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre and his family get creative with facemasks

Earlier in the day, Peter and his son dressed up in matching Boohoo outfits while wearing face masks, with the father-of-four sharing a photo of himself and Junior twinning on Instagram.

MORE: Peter Andre enjoys family reunion following Harvey Price's health battle

Peter and Andre's night looked so fun!

MORE: Peter Andre and family wear facemasks in most creative way - watch hilarious video

"If you can't beat them, join them," he wrote.

Fans were quick to point out how much Pete and Junior look alike. "Twins," wrote one, with another adding: "Like father like son." A third follower added: "You could pass as brothers."

Many more simply left sweet comments, such as: "Peter you are too funny and I love your sense of humour. Bless you sincerely."

It's been a difficult week for Peter and his children, after his daughter Princess's new puppy Rolo died in a tragic accident at Peter's ex-wife Katie Price's home.

Princess, 13, was gifted the puppy last month on her birthday, and sharing the news of its passing on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: "Rip baby boy, I love you so much, u meant everything to me, miss you already" which she followed with a string of crying emojis and love hearts.

The teenager also shared a series of photos of her pet, while JRC Bullies, who sold Rolo to the family, described the puppy's death as a "tragic accident" in a lengthy statement on their Instagram page.

"Just like to say how devastated we are about the news we have seen online about Rolo," it read.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.