Ayda Field and Robbie Williams were set to mark their tenth wedding anniversary this year by walking down the aisle again, however, they have been forced to cancel plans due to coronavirus, The Mirror reports.

The famous couple's nearest and dearest had plans to gather at their Beverly Hills residence for the special occasion, but the COVID19 pandemic has meant that travel is currently restricted.

The Angels singer revealed he "doesn't think" it will happen this year as he and his Loose Women star wife "would like to do [it] in front of lots of people".

Speaking about the incredible milestone, he added that he was "excited" to have achieved it, adding that he "would love to celebrate that occasion".

Ayda and Robbie would have celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary

The doting dad said in full: "I don't think this year because we would like to do that in front of lots of people. We would like our friends to be there.

"I am excited having achieved it and becoming the person I thought I might be with the person that I meet. That is incredible and I would love to celebrate that occasion.

"It is more momentous than any of the records sold or Brits won or the massive tours. It is more important than that and bigger that I have actually achieved that and been a good boy and a good husband."

In true Robbie style the, popstar concluded: "So am I looking forward to it? Nah. When it arrives will I enjoy that moment? Yes, I will."

The Williams are currently enjoying a beautiful mountainside holiday, with Ayda having shared lots of stunning photos of their time away.

Although neither has confirmed the location of their getaway, fans are convinced the clan are in Austria.

"Beautiful Austria," one fan noted on Instagram, with a second adding: "Looks like Austria."

