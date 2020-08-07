Michelle Keegan sparks debate with bikini photo from Spanish summer holiday The Our Girl actress is currently in quarantine with her husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were among holidaymakers who were left surprised by the introduction of quarantine measures after the government pulled its air bridge with Spain following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the end of July. The couple, who enjoyed a trip to Marbella and Ibiza with Mark's family, are currently self-isolating at their home in Essex, but Michelle has insisted the trip was "worth it".

Taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself on the beach in Marbella, wearing a leopard print bikini, straw hat and clutching a patterned fan, Michelle wrote: "14 days in quarantine… worth it."

As well as receiving hundreds of complimentary comments on her beach style, Michelle also sparked some debate from her followers over how long she needs to quarantine for. "Thought it was 10 days now," one commented, to which Michelle replied: "Is it??? Well if that's the case I'm now free!!!"

Michelle Keegan said her holiday was worth the two-week quarantine

However, others soon clarified the government rules to the Our Girl actress, explaining that she should in fact still quarantine for 14 days.

Ministers are reportedly discussing plans to cut the quarantine period to ten days following tourists' return from Spain, which would involve testing people for coronavirus eight days after they land in the UK. If they test negative they will be allowed to come out of self-isolation two days later, reducing the mandatory quarantine period by four days.

Mark and Michelle are currently isolating at their home in Essex

While Michelle has been spending some of her quarantine period reflecting on her summer holiday, Mark previously revealed he was planning on spending lots of time watching TV in bed.

Mark also admitted he was allowing himself one more cheat day before he gets back into gym mode, treating himself to a Chinese takeaway. Captioning an image of his feast, he wrote: "And just today of this!! Back on the gym buzz tomo."

